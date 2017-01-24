¡Buenas noticias para Chile! “Jackie” de Pablo Larraín destaca en las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2017
Así es.
El año 2016 el cortometraje “Historia de un Oso”, trajo a Chile la primera estatuilla de los anhelados Premios Oscar y este 2017 nuestro país sigue por esta misma senda. Pues la película chileno-estadounidense “Jackie”, dirigida por el valor nacional Pablo Larraín – hombre tras filmes como “No” y “Neruda” – obtuvo tres nominaciones: Natalie Portman como Mejor Actriz; Mejor Música y Mejor Vestuario.
CONOCE LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A CONTINUACIÓN:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival
Fences
Hackwaw Ridge
Hell or high water
Hidden figures
La la land
Lion
Manchester by the swa
Moonlight
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Arrival
Hackwaw Ridge
La la land
Manchester by the sea
Moonlight
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabell Hupper
Natalie Portman
Ruth Negga
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Mahershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis
Naomie Harries
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
La La Land
Hell or High
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
“A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)
“Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)
“Tanna” (Australia)
“The Salesman” (Irán)
“Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Kubo and the two strings
Moana
My life is a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
MEJOR MONTAJE
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MEJOR CANCIÓN
Audition – La La Land
Cant stop the feeling – Trolls
City of Star – La La Land
The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story
How far i’ll go – Moana
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Jackie
La la Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Bradford Young, “Arrival”
Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”
Greig Fraser, “Lion”
James Laxton, “Moonlight”
Rodrigo Prieto, “Silence”
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Allied
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La la land
MEJOR MAQUILAJE
A man called one
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Arrival
Deepwather Horizon
Hacksaw ridge
La La Land
Sully
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La la Land
Rogue One
Passengers
EFECTOS VISUALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the two strings
Rogue one
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE (FICCIÓN)
EnemisIntérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed time
Pear cider and Cigarretes
Pearl
Piper
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Extremist
4,1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
