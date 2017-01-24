La Serena 1440 AM | Valparaíso 92.5 FM | Santiago 92.1 FM | San Fernando 99.1 FM | Talca 94.5 FM | Los Ángeles 100.5 FM | Temuco 770 AM

Síguenos en:

Rss

Noticias en Agricultura

Jessika Castañeda y Cristóbal Bersezio

13:00 a 13:30 hrs.

¡Buenas noticias para Chile! “Jackie” de Pablo Larraín destaca en las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2017

natalie-portman-as-jackie
24 enero, 2017

Así es.

El año 2016 el cortometraje “Historia de un Oso”, trajo a Chile la primera estatuilla de los anhelados Premios Oscar y este 2017 nuestro país sigue por esta misma senda. Pues la película chileno-estadounidense “Jackie”, dirigida por el valor nacional Pablo Larraín – hombre tras filmes como “No” y “Neruda” – obtuvo tres nominaciones: Natalie Portman como Mejor Actriz; Mejor Música y Mejor Vestuario.

 

CONOCE LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A CONTINUACIÓN:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hackwaw Ridge

Hell or high water

Hidden figures

La la land

Lion 

Manchester by the swa

Moonlight

 

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Arrival

Hackwaw Ridge

La la land

Manchester by the sea

Moonlight

 

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabell Hupper

Natalie Portman

Ruth Negga

Emma Stone 

Meryl Streep


MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis

Naomie Harries

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

La La Land

Hell or High

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)

“Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)

“Tanna” (Australia)

“The Salesman” (Irán)

“Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

 

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Kubo and the two strings 

Moana 

My life is a Zucchini 

The Red Turtle 

Zootopia

 

MEJOR MONTAJE

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Audition – La La Land

Cant stop the feeling – Trolls

City of Star – La La Land

The Empty Chair –  Jim: The James Foley Story

How far i’ll go – Moana

 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Jackie

La la Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

 

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Bradford Young, “Arrival”

Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

 Greig Fraser, “Lion”

James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, “Silence”

 

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La la land

 

MEJOR MAQUILAJE

A man called one 

Star Trek Beyond 

Suicide Squad

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

 

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival 

Deepwather Horizon 

Hacksaw ridge 

La La Land 

Sully

 

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La la Land

Rogue One

Passengers

 

EFECTOS VISUALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo and the two strings

Rogue one

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE (FICCIÓN)

EnemisIntérieurs 

La Femme et le TGV 

Silent Nights

Sing 

Timecode

 

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed time 

Pear cider and Cigarretes 

Pearl 

Piper

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Extremist

4,1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

 

Videos Relacionados

Categoría: Entretención
Tags: , , ,

[FOTOS] La nueva apariencia de Myriam Hernández que llamó la atención en Festival del Huaso de Olmué

[FOTO] El común problema que debe enfrentar actriz de Mega con la crianza de su hijo

Comentarios

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

¡Buenas noticias para Chile! “Jackie” de Pablo Larraín destaca en las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2017

Así es.

El año 2016 el cortometraje “Historia de un Oso”, trajo a Chile la primera estatuilla de los anhelados Premios Oscar y este 2017 nuestro país sigue por esta misma senda. Pues la película chileno-estadounidense “Jackie”, dirigida por el valor nacional Pablo Larraín – hombre tras filmes como “No” y “Neruda” – obtuvo tres nominaciones: Natalie Portman como Mejor Actriz; Mejor Música y Mejor Vestuario.

 

CONOCE LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A CONTINUACIÓN:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hackwaw Ridge

Hell or high water

Hidden figures

La la land

Lion 

Manchester by the swa

Moonlight

 

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Arrival

Hackwaw Ridge

La la land

Manchester by the sea

Moonlight

 

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabell Hupper

Natalie Portman

Ruth Negga

Emma Stone 

Meryl Streep


MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis

Naomie Harries

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

La La Land

Hell or High

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)

“Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)

“Tanna” (Australia)

“The Salesman” (Irán)

“Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

 

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Kubo and the two strings 

Moana 

My life is a Zucchini 

The Red Turtle 

Zootopia

 

MEJOR MONTAJE

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Audition – La La Land

Cant stop the feeling – Trolls

City of Star – La La Land

The Empty Chair –  Jim: The James Foley Story

How far i’ll go – Moana

 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Jackie

La la Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

 

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Bradford Young, “Arrival”

Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

 Greig Fraser, “Lion”

James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, “Silence”

 

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La la land

 

MEJOR MAQUILAJE

A man called one 

Star Trek Beyond 

Suicide Squad

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

 

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival 

Deepwather Horizon 

Hacksaw ridge 

La La Land 

Sully

 

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La la Land

Rogue One

Passengers

 

EFECTOS VISUALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo and the two strings

Rogue one

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE (FICCIÓN)

EnemisIntérieurs 

La Femme et le TGV 

Silent Nights

Sing 

Timecode

 

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed time 

Pear cider and Cigarretes 

Pearl 

Piper

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Extremist

4,1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

 

Videos Relacionados