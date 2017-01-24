¡Buenas noticias para Chile! “Jackie” de Pablo Larraín destaca en las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2017

Así es.

El año 2016 el cortometraje “Historia de un Oso”, trajo a Chile la primera estatuilla de los anhelados Premios Oscar y este 2017 nuestro país sigue por esta misma senda. Pues la película chileno-estadounidense “Jackie”, dirigida por el valor nacional Pablo Larraín – hombre tras filmes como “No” y “Neruda” – obtuvo tres nominaciones: Natalie Portman como Mejor Actriz; Mejor Música y Mejor Vestuario.

CONOCE LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A CONTINUACIÓN:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hackwaw Ridge

Hell or high water

Hidden figures

La la land

Lion

Manchester by the swa

Moonlight

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Arrival

Hackwaw Ridge

La la land

Manchester by the sea

Moonlight

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabell Hupper

Natalie Portman

Ruth Negga

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis

Naomie Harries

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

La La Land

Hell or High

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)

“Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)

“Tanna” (Australia)

“The Salesman” (Irán)

“Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Kubo and the two strings

Moana

My life is a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

MEJOR MONTAJE

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Audition – La La Land

Cant stop the feeling – Trolls

City of Star – La La Land

The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story

How far i’ll go – Moana

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Jackie

La la Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Bradford Young, “Arrival”

Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

Greig Fraser, “Lion”

James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, “Silence”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La la land

MEJOR MAQUILAJE

A man called one

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival

Deepwather Horizon

Hacksaw ridge

La La Land

Sully

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La la Land

Rogue One

Passengers

EFECTOS VISUALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo and the two strings

Rogue one

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE (FICCIÓN)

EnemisIntérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed time

Pear cider and Cigarretes

Pearl

Piper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Extremist

4,1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets