Celebridades lloran la partida de Hugh Hefner

Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton e incluso Daniella Chávez expresaron su pesar por la muerte del magnate

Luego de conocerse la noticia de la muerte de Hugh Hefner, millones de personas han lamentado su partida en las redes sociales. Especialmente aquellas celebridades que fueron cercanas al fundador de Playboy.

Pamela Anderson, quien no solo posó para la revista sino que también fue cercana a Hefner, subió una foto a Instagram recordando a su amigo y agradeciéndole el éxito de su carrera.

“Todo lo que la gente ama de mí es porque me entendiste, me aceptaste y me animaste a ser yo misma”,señaló la actriz y modelo.

Kim Kardashian fue otra de las celebridades que se unió a la tristeza en Redes Sociales. “Descanse en paz el legendario Hugh Hefner. Me siento orgullosa de haber formado parte del equipo de Playboy. Se te echará de menos mucho”

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 de septiembre de 2017

Por su parte, la única conejita Playboy chilena, Daniella Chávez, también quiso compartir su pesar en Twitter

Q.E.P.D #HughHefner, Orgullosa de ser la única Conejita Playboy Chilena mientras estuviste con vida! en el Cielo está tu nueva Mansión! pic.twitter.com/qj8te5rTQq — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) 28 de septiembre de 2017

Paris Hilton recordó su cercanía con el magnate con un mensaje y varias fotos de eventos juntos

Hugh Hefner murió este miércoles a los 91 años por causas naturales.