Celebridades lloran la partida de Hugh Hefner
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton e incluso Daniella Chávez expresaron su pesar por la muerte del magnate
Luego de conocerse la noticia de la muerte de Hugh Hefner, millones de personas han lamentado su partida en las redes sociales. Especialmente aquellas celebridades que fueron cercanas al fundador de Playboy.
Pamela Anderson, quien no solo posó para la revista sino que también fue cercana a Hefner, subió una foto a Instagram recordando a su amigo y agradeciéndole el éxito de su carrera.
“Todo lo que la gente ama de mí es porque me entendiste, me aceptaste y me animaste a ser yo misma”,señaló la actriz y modelo.
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I’m in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I’m falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It’s raining in Paris now. I’m by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I’m proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … “It’s movie time” You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
Kim Kardashian fue otra de las celebridades que se unió a la tristeza en Redes Sociales. “Descanse en paz el legendario Hugh Hefner. Me siento orgullosa de haber formado parte del equipo de Playboy. Se te echará de menos mucho”
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 de septiembre de 2017
Por su parte, la única conejita Playboy chilena, Daniella Chávez, también quiso compartir su pesar en Twitter
Q.E.P.D #HughHefner, Orgullosa de ser la única Conejita Playboy Chilena mientras estuviste con vida! en el Cielo está tu nueva Mansión! pic.twitter.com/qj8te5rTQq
— Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) 28 de septiembre de 2017
Adiós jefe y gracias por Playboy ! #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/jPCClSoCl0
— Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) 28 de septiembre de 2017
Paris Hilton recordó su cercanía con el magnate con un mensaje y varias fotos de eventos juntos
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 de septiembre de 2017
Hugh Hefner murió este miércoles a los 91 años por causas naturales.
Deja un comentario