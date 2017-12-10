Imagen de oso polar buscando comida impacta al mundo
El momento fue captado por el equipo de Sea Legacy.
Un equipo de registró la imágenes de un oso polar en evidente estado de hambruna buscando comida para poder sobrevivir.
El fotógrafo Paul Nickeln publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un video con el siguiente comentario. “Mi equipo entero de Sea Legacy estaba luchando contra las lágrimas y sus emociones mientras documentábamos a este oso polar muriendo”
MIRA LAS PUBLICACIONES ACÁ:
My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”
Video by @paulnicklen // “This is what a starving—not old—polar bear looks like. The muscles atrophy. They have no energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of 25,000 bears dying like this. There is no band aid solution. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose species. We must reduce our carbon footprint, go vegetarian, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first.” – @paulnicklen Please join The Tide (link in bio) to follow @sea_legacy’s efforts to continue #turningthetide.
Photo by @cristinamittermeier // A few months ago, @PaulNicklen and I documented this heartwrenching scene we posted yesterday—a starving polar bear roaming through an abandoned Inuit camp along the shores of Baffin Island. Though it wasn’t possible for scientists to tell us exactly what had caused this bear to starve to death, we do know that he didn’t have any visible wounds and that he was not an old bear. Many of you have asked whether we could have saved this individual bear, but the hard truth is that he was on his last legs and his muscles had atrophied beyond repair. It would also have been illegal to feed him, to approach him, or to do anything to ease his pain. However, there is hope for the remaining polar bears if we want it. Click the link in our bio to learn more about the solutions available to achieve drawdown—the point where global warming reverses.