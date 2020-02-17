Mundialista de la Roja femenina vivirá un nuevo desafío en el fútbol australiano
Luego de haber renovado su vínculo con Santiago Morning por una temporada, María José Rojas vivirá su novena experiencia en el fútbol extranjero.
La delantera y seleccionada nacional fue anunciada en el Salisbury International SC de Australia, club donde permanecerá por un semestre. Posterior a eso regresará a la escuadra “bohemia”.
“Salisbury International SC se complace en anunciar el fichaje de María ‘Cote’ Rojas, prestada por el club chileno Santiago Morning para la temporada 2020 de la Liga Nacional Femenina de Fútbol de Australia” publicó la institución oceánica.
La atacante hizo lo mismo en sus redes sociales y no escondió su felicidades por el reto. “Nuevo desafío, mismos objetivos. Vamos con todo, esta será mi nueva casa este semestre, luego regreso a mi club”.
Esta será la tercera ocasión de la “Cote” en el fútbol australiano luego de sus incursiones en el Adelaide University Soccer Club (2015 – 2017) y el Canberra United FC (2018-2019).
WNPL| Salisbury International SC are excited to announce the signing of Maria ‘Cote’ Rojas, on loan from Chilean club Santiago Morning for the 2020 Football South Australia Women’s National Premier League season. Rojas most recently represented Chile in the 2019 FIFA World Cup and had a stint with Canberra United Football Club in the 2018/2019 W League season. No stranger to the city of churches, Cote is thrilled to be back in Adelaide and eager to get on the park for the black and blue under head coach Tracey Jenkins. Please join us in welcoming Cote to Salisbury Inter for 2020! You can catch Cote and the rest of Inter’s WNPL squad in their Round 1 opener vs Adelaide University Thursday 5th March at VALO Stadium.
Nuevo desafío, mismos objetivos ⚽️🏆🙏🏽🥅 vamos con todo!!! new challenge, same goals. Está será mi nueva casa esté semestre, luego regreso a mi club @santiagomorningfem. Very excited for the coming season! – Thanks Salisburyintersc for welcome me to the fam