Google Turquía 10 de junio 2020
Deportes

¿Llega a Boca Juniors? Mauricio Isla se despidió de los hinchas del Fenerbache

Por Yordan Ponce | | 10 de junio 2020

El futuro del lateral de la selección chilena, Mauricio Isla, cada vez está más lejos de Turquía. El “Huaso” esta jornada se despidió de los hinchas del Fenerbache, a través de sus redes sociales y todo indicaría que el nacional arribaría a Boca Juniors.

Después de tres increíbles años en este hermoso club y en esta ciudad eterna, Estambul, donde nació mi hija con nombre turco. Luz Elif. Tengo que anunciarles la finalziación de mi vínculo de mutuo acuerdo con el club“, dijo.

“Les deseo lo mejor de todo corazón, gracias por tanto. Mauricio Isla”, cerró.

Cabe señalar que, el “Huaso” negociará como agente libre con cualquier club. Es más, el cuadro “xeneize” lo quiere sí o sí en La Bombonera.

 

 

🇹🇷 Sevgili Fenerbahçe taraftarları, Kızım Luz Elif’in de doğduğu bu dünya harikası şehir İstanbul ve bu muhteşem kulüpte geçirdiğim 3 yılın ardindan, kulüp ile karşılıklı olarak sözleşmemi fesh etme kararı aldık. Tüm kalbimle Fenerbahçe için her şeyin en iyisini diliyorum. Bu muhteşem taraftarı asla unutmayacağım. Her zaman kalbimdesiniz. Mauricio Isla. . . Queridos hinchas del Fenerbache. Después de 3 increíbles años en este hermoso club y en esta ciudad eterna, Estambul, donde ha nacido mi hija con nombre turco. Luz Elif. Tengo que anunciarles la finalización de mi vínculo de mutuo acuerdo con el club. Les deseo lo mejor de todo corazón. Muchas Gracias por tanto. Mauricio Isla. . . Dear fans of Fenerbache: After three incredible years in this beautiful club and in this eternal city, Istanbul, where my daughter with a Turkish name was born, Luz Elif. I have to announce that Club and I have agreed to terminate the employment contract with mutual consent. I wish you the best with all my heart. Thank you so much for so much. Mauricio Isla. . . #fenerbahçe #fenerbahçem #fenerbahcem #fenerbahçeliyiz #fenerbahceliyiz #fenerbahçecumhuriyeti #fenerbahçeli #fenerbahçesk #fenerbahçeaşktır #laroja #futbol #football #futbolchileno #futbolchile #nike #nikefootball #nikechile #istanbul #turkey #türkiye

Una publicación compartida de Mauricio Isla (@mauricioislaoficial4) el

