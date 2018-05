A días de nacido, el Príncipe Louis ya es toda una celebridad en Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share this photograph of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duchess captured this image of Princess Charlotte with her baby brother on 2 May – Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.

Una publicación compartida por The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) el May 5, 2018 at 4:04 PDT