¿Volverá con el grupo? El guiño a las Spice Girls de Victoria Beckham en navidad
Victoria Beckham, exintegrante de las Spice Girls, y esposa del exfutbolista David Beckham, compartió imágenes de su árbol de pascua en redes sociales.
Sin embargo, lo llamativo fue la figura que usó en lugar de la estrella en la cima del árbol. Porque en lugar de este clásico elemento, Beckham a puesto una muñeca de sí misma vestida con la ropa que llevaba durante su época en el grupo.
Ya veremos si este guiño de Victoria a las Spice Girls en su arbolito representa una posibilidad de que se una a la gira del grupo en 2019.
