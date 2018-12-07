 20122018 - 17:43 ¿Volverá con el grupo? El guiño a las Spice Girls de Victoria Beckham en navidad
¿Volverá con el grupo? El guiño a las Spice Girls de Victoria Beckham en navidad

Por Juan Espinoza |
Crédito: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP

Victoria Beckham, exintegrante de las Spice Girls, y esposa del exfutbolista David Beckham, compartió imágenes de su árbol de pascua en redes sociales.

Sin embargo, lo llamativo fue la figura que usó en lugar de la estrella en la cima del árbol. Porque en lugar de este clásico elemento, Beckham a puesto una muñeca de sí misma vestida con la ropa que llevaba durante su época en el grupo.

Ya veremos si este guiño de Victoria a las Spice Girls en su arbolito representa una posibilidad de que se una a la gira del grupo en 2019.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

When I heard about @Sothebys plans for The Female Triumphant, I knew immediately I wanted to partner with them again! These masterworks were created by strong, powerful women, in the same way that I’m hoping to empower women through my collections. I’m so excited to have the chance to offer this incredible and unique opportunity for people to view the works in #VBDoverSt, my flagship store. The exhibition will be on show from today 6th of December until Sunday 9th of December. Be sure to visit 36 Dover Street, London this week to view these pieces in person! Wearing my #VBPreSS19 red midi dress and lilac Eva pump to our festive cocktail with Harry’s Bar Private Club #WhenHarryMetVictoria X VB #VBxOMP #SothebysMasters

Una publicación compartida por Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) el

