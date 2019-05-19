Duques de Sussex celebran su primer año de matrimonio y comparten imágenes inéditas
Los duques de Sussex, Harry y Meghan, celebran hoy su primer año de matrimonio, y por este motivo a través de su cuenta de Instagra, compartieron un video que muestra imágenes inéditas del día de su boda.
Algunas de las imágenes son del príncipe Harry antes de llegar a la capilla de St. George del castillo de Windsor -y en otras se muestra a Meghan conversando con su madre, Doria Ragland.
“Gracias por todo el amor y el apoyo de muchos de ustedes en todo el mundo. Cada uno de ustedes hizo este día aún más significativo”, fue el mensaje con el que los duques de Sussex acompañaron el video.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)