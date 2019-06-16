Día del padre: JLo dedica bellas palabras a Marc Anthony y a su actual pareja
Emme y Max son los hijos que Jennifer López tuvo junto al cantante Marc Anthony y pese a su separación, ambos han mostrado que se llevan muy bien y que se tienen bastante cariño. Por eso la artista le dedicó unas bellas palabras en este día del padre al dominicano, manifestando que sus hijos lo aman mucho.
Un poco más tarde, también dedicó palabras de agradecimiento a Alex Rodríguez, quien es su actual pareja y que también es padre de dos niñas, Ella y Natasha, quienes también fueron mencionadas en el mensaje de JLo.
“Qué afortunados somos de tenerte en nuestras vidas”, le dijo la cantante al exbeisbolista profesional.
How lucky are we to have you in our lives…not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand. Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver. Macho…I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!! ♥️♥️♥️