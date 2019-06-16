 16062019 - 22:35 Día del padre: JLo dedica bellas palabras a Marc Anthony y a su actual pareja
Día del padre: JLo dedica bellas palabras a Marc Anthony y a su actual pareja

Por Karina Albornoz |
Crédito: Instagram

Emme y Max son los hijos que Jennifer López tuvo junto al cantante Marc Anthony y pese a su separación, ambos han mostrado que se llevan muy bien y que se tienen bastante cariño. Por eso la artista le dedicó unas bellas palabras en este día del padre al dominicano, manifestando que sus hijos lo aman mucho.

Un poco más tarde, también dedicó palabras de agradecimiento a Alex Rodríguez, quien es su actual pareja y que también es padre de dos niñas, Ella y Natasha, quienes también fueron mencionadas en el mensaje de JLo.

“Qué afortunados somos de tenerte en nuestras vidas”, le dijo la cantante al exbeisbolista profesional.

