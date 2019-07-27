FOTOS | Con un "look" dorado Jennifer López celebró sus 50 años en Miami

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! 🎉🍾🎂 The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour 📸: @walik1 & @stevengomillion