 FOTOS | Con un "look" dorado Jennifer López celebró sus 50 años en Miami
FOTOS | Con un "look" dorado Jennifer López celebró sus 50 años en Miami

Por Gloria Tapia |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Jennifer López | Instagram

La reconocida cantante y actriz Jennifer López celebró “a concho” sus 50 años con una exuberante fiesta para 250 personas en la residencia de Emilio y Gloria Estefan, ubicada en Miami.

La cantante de origen puertorriqueño publicó todos los detalles en su cuenta de Instagram, donde tiene más de 97 millones de seguidores, generando diversos comentarios positivos de parte de sus seguidores.

Mediante los videos y las fotografías publicadas por López, se puede apreciar que disfrutó su cumpleaños cantando algunos temas, bailando y deleitando junto a una gigante torta junto a sus invitados.

La cantante utilizó un vestido de color dorado, para combinar con la temática de la fiesta, y resaltó por ser brillante en su totalidad.

Revisa los videos imágenes que dejó la fiesta de cumpleaños:

 

