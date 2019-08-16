 19082019 - 06:11 Bella Thorne: De exestrella Disney a directora de película porno
Agricultura
Hoy
Denos su opinión Área Comercial Programas
Frecuencias de Agricultura en regiones
Copiapó 101.3 FM
La Serena 100.3 FM
Valparaíso 92.5 FM
Valle del Aconcagua 102.3 FM
Santiago 92.1 FM
San Fernando 99.1 FM
Talca 94.5 FM
Los Ángeles 100.5 FM
Concepción 88.1 FM
Temuco 103.9 FM
Osorno 91.1 FM
Puerto Montt 96.9 FM
Coyhaique 104.1 FM
Punta Arenas 98.7 FM
Señal en vivo Radio Agricultura Opinión de Verdad radio agricultura
Entretención

Bella Thorne: De exestrella Disney a directora de película porno

Por Gloria Tapia |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Captura Instagram Bella Thorne

La actriz Bella Thorne se hizo conocida luego de participar en la serie infantil Shake It Up de Disney, cautivando con su simpatía y espontaneidad a cientos de fanáticos alrededor del mundo.

No obstante, la actriz decidió realizar un drástico cambio, ya que el canal Pornhub anunció el debut de Thorne en la industria pornográfica, según lo comunicó El Mundo.

Mi idea inicial fue crear una película navideña de horror, pero en cambio hice un film hermoso y etéreo“, declaró Thorne en un video promocional de la película.

La película tendrá por nombre “Her and Him” (Ella y él en español) y tendrá como protagonista a dos actores de la industria del cine para adultos: Abella Danger y Small Hands.

Cabe mencionar que hace un mes la cantante y actriz se declaró pansexual, lo cual es una orientación sexual humana caracterizada por la atracción romántica o sexual hacia individuos independientemente de su género o sexo.

Otras noticias en Entretención

Entretención

Kel Calderón revolucionó Instagram con foto "al natural"

Entretención

Ignacia Michelson protagoniza nuevo video de Sargento Rap en su regreso a la música

Entretención

Alejandra Valle sorprende amamantando y es alabada por sus seguidores

Área comercial Directorio
92.1FM Avenida Providencia 1208.
Piso 6. Providencia.
Fono: 02-23923000
Descargar App
Potenciado por