Bella Thorne: De exestrella Disney a directora de película porno
La actriz Bella Thorne se hizo conocida luego de participar en la serie infantil Shake It Up de Disney, cautivando con su simpatía y espontaneidad a cientos de fanáticos alrededor del mundo.
No obstante, la actriz decidió realizar un drástico cambio, ya que el canal Pornhub anunció el debut de Thorne en la industria pornográfica, según lo comunicó El Mundo.
“Mi idea inicial fue crear una película navideña de horror, pero en cambio hice un film hermoso y etéreo“, declaró Thorne en un video promocional de la película.
La película tendrá por nombre “Her and Him” (Ella y él en español) y tendrá como protagonista a dos actores de la industria del cine para adultos: Abella Danger y Small Hands.
Cabe mencionar que hace un mes la cantante y actriz se declaró pansexual, lo cual es una orientación sexual humana caracterizada por la atracción romántica o sexual hacia individuos independientemente de su género o sexo.
“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario," —— "If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I’m sorry that you are uncomfortable," Thorne continued. "But don’t make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it." Him & Her will debut next month at Germany's Oldenburg Film Festival. – quotes by me #thelifeofawannabemogul