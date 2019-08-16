Bella Thorne: De exestrella Disney a directora de película porno

View this post on Instagram

“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario," —— "If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I’m sorry that you are uncomfortable," Thorne continued. "But don’t make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it." Him & Her will debut next month at Germany's Oldenburg Film Festival. – quotes by me #thelifeofawannabemogul