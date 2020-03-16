Actor de “Game of Thrones” confirmó que tiene coronavirus
El reconocido actor que participó en la serie “Game of Thrones”, Kristofer Hivju, confirmó que se realizó el test por coronavirus y que éste dio positivo.
Fue a través de Instagram que el actor informó sobre su enfermedad, explicando que actualmente está en cuarentena con su familia en Noruega.
“Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID-19, el coronavirus (…) Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado”, dijo.
A esto agregó que “hay personas con mayor riesgo de que este virus pueda ser un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávese las manos, manténgase a 1,5 metros de distancia de los demás, vaya a cuarentena; simplemente haga todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus. Juntos podemos combatir este virus y evitar una crisis en nuestros hospitales. ¡Cuídate, mantén la distancia y mantente saludable!”, cerró.
Revisa la publicación acá:
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency