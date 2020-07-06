Actor Nick Cordero falleció a los 41 años tras complicaciones con el coronavirus
El actor Nick Cordero, reconocido por su participación en obras de Broadway, falleció este domingo a sus 41 años, sumándose a la lista de personas fallecidas por coronavirus Covid-19.
En los últimos días se conoció que el intérprete había tenido complicaciones tras su contagio en marzo, en lo que se realizó la amputación de una pierna, y se habló de un doble transplante de pulmón.
Cabe señalar que Cordero fue hospitalizado en marzo en un hospital de Los Ángeles tras dar positivo al coronavirus. En abril se informó que se encontraba en coma inducido.
“Mi corazón está quebrado ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él. Nick era una luz tan brillante“, fue parte de lo que expresó su esposa Amanda Kloots en Instagram.
En la misma línea agregó: “Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo“.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️