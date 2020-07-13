Muere la actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, a los 57 años
El pasado domingo la actriz y esposa de John Travolta, Kelly Preston, falleció a sus 57 años, debido a complicaciones por un cáncer de pecho, según informó la revista People este lunes.
“En la mañana del 12 de julio de 2020, Kelly Preston, amada esposa y madre, falleció tras una batalla de dos años frente al cáncer de pecho“, sostuvo un representante de la familia en la publicación.
En esta misma línea agregó: “Tras decidir llevar a cabo su lucha de forma privada, se sometió a tratamiento médico durante un tiempo, ayudada por sus familiares y amigos más cercanos”.
Cabe recordar que Preston y Travolta tienen dos hijos: Ella de 20 años y Benjamin, de 9. El año 2009 la pareja sufrió de la pérdida de uno de su hijo Jett, a los 16 años.
El reconocido actor John Travolta también se refirió al lamentable deceso de su esposa a través de Instagram, redactando: “Con gran pesar les informo de que mi preciosa mujer Kelly ha perdido su lucha de dos años frente al cáncer de pecho. Luchó con coraje y el amor y apoyo de muchos (…) El amor de Kelly y su vida siempre serán recordados“.
Aquí puedes ver la publicación:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT