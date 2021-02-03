Gambito de Dama, Soul y Emily in Paris: conoce el detalle de los nominados a Globos de Oro 2021
Durante este miércoles la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021, instancia donde se premia a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine del último año.
La ceremonia será transmitida el 28 de febrero a las 22 horas y podrá ser vista en Chile por la señal de TNT.
El anuncio de la edición número 78 del galardón entregó el detalle de la lista de películas y estrellas que participará en él, donde destacan series de Netflix, Disney Pixar e históricamente tres mujeres nominadas en la categoría de mejor director.
Conoce la lista completa a continuación:
Mejor Película drama
- “The Father”
- “Mank”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Mejor Película de comedia o musical
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “Hamilton”
- “Music”
- “Palm Springs”
- “The Prom”
Mejor Actriz drama
- Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)
Mejor actor drama
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Mejor Actriz comedia o musical
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Kate Hudson (“Music”)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
- Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
Mejor actor comedia o musical
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- James Corden (“The Prom”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)
- Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (“The little things”)
- Bill Murray (“On the rocks”)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“One night in Miami”)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
Mejor Director
- David Fincher (“Mank”)
- Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)
- Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
Mejor Película Extranjera
- “Another Round” (Dinamarca)
- “La Llorona” (Francia/Guatemala)
- “The Life Ahead” (Italia)
- “Minari” (Estados Unidos)
- “Two of Us” (Estados Unidos/Francia)
Mejor Guion
- Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
- Jack Fincher (“Mank”)
- Aaron Sorkin (“The trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller (“The Father”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Mejor Película Animada
- “Croods: the new age”
- “Onward”
- “Over the moon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”
- James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Mejor canción original
- “Fight for You”, “Judas & the Black Messiah”
- “Io Si”, “The Life Ahead”
- “Speak Now”, “One Night in Miami”
- “Hear My Voice”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Tigress & Tweed”, “The US v. Billie Holiday”
Mejor serie de drama
- “The Crown”
- “Lovecraft country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Ratched”
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Emily in Paris”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
- “The Great”
- “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
- “Normal People”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “Small Axe”
- “The Undoing”
- “Unorthodox”
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
- Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
- Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, Miniserie o Película para TV
- Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, Miniserie o Película para TV
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
- Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
- Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)