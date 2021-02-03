Agricultura
Hoy
Entretención

Gambito de Dama, Soul y Emily in Paris: conoce el detalle de los nominados a Globos de Oro 2021

Por Thiara Julio
Imagen del post
Crédito: Revistagq Disney.es Lofficielmexico Filmaffinity

Durante este miércoles la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021, instancia donde se premia a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine del último año.

La ceremonia será transmitida el 28 de febrero a las 22 horas y podrá ser vista en Chile por la señal de TNT.

El anuncio de la edición número 78 del galardón entregó el detalle de la lista de películas y estrellas que participará en él, donde destacan series de Netflix, Disney Pixar e históricamente tres mujeres nominadas en la categoría de mejor director.

Conoce la lista completa a continuación:

Mejor Película drama

  • “The Father”
  • “Mank”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor Película de comedia o musical

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
  • “Hamilton”
  • “Music”
  • “Palm Springs”
  • “The Prom”

Mejor Actriz drama

  • Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
  • Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
  • Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
  • Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
  • Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Mejor actor drama

  • Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
  • Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
  • Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Mejor Actriz comedia o musical

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
  • Kate Hudson (“Music”)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
  • Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Mejor actor comedia o musical

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
  • James Corden (“The Prom”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
  • Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)
  • Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Trial of the Chicago 7”)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Jared Leto (“The little things”)
  • Bill Murray (“On the rocks”)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (“One night in Miami”)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
  • Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Mejor Director

  • David Fincher (“Mank”)
  • Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)
  • Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
  • Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
  • Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • “Another Round” (Dinamarca)
  • “La Llorona” (Francia/Guatemala)
  • “The Life Ahead” (Italia)
  • “Minari” (Estados Unidos)
  • “Two of Us” (Estados Unidos/Francia)

Mejor Guion

  • Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
  • Jack Fincher (“Mank”)
  • Aaron Sorkin (“The trial of the Chicago 7”)
  • Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller (“The Father”)
  • Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Mejor Película Animada

  • “Croods: the new age”
  • “Onward”
  • “Over the moon”
  • “Soul”
  • “Wolfwalkers”

Mejor banda sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
  • Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”
  • James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Mejor canción original

  • “Fight for You”, “Judas & the Black Messiah”
  • “Io Si”, “The Life Ahead”
  • “Speak Now”, “One Night in Miami”
  • “Hear My Voice”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • “Tigress & Tweed”, “The US v. Billie Holiday”

Mejor serie de drama

  • “The Crown”
  • “Lovecraft country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Ratched”

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Mejor actor en serie de drama

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
  • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • “Emily in Paris”
  • “The Flight Attendant”
  • “Schitt’s Creek”
  • “The Great”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
  • Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
  • Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

  • “Normal People”
  • “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • “Small Axe”
  • “The Undoing”
  • “Unorthodox”

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
  • Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

  • Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
  • Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
  • Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
  • Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, Miniserie o Película para TV

  • Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)
  • Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
  • Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, Miniserie o Película para TV

  • John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
  • Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

 

 

