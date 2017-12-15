Anuncian fecha para la Boda Real entre el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle

La cuenta oficial de Twitter del Palacio Kensington anunció la fecha de la Boda Real entre el Príncipe Harry y la actriz norteamericana Meghan Markle.

La pareja, que anunció su compromiso a finales de noviembre, contraerá matrimonio el 19 de mayo de 2018.

Como había sido informado anteriormente, la ceremonia se realizará en la Capilla St George en el Castillo Windsor.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.

Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017