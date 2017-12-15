Agricultura
Anuncian fecha para la Boda Real entre el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle

Por María Eugenia Noriega |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Twitter Kensington Palace

La cuenta oficial de Twitter del Palacio Kensington anunció la fecha de la Boda Real entre el Príncipe Harry y la actriz norteamericana Meghan Markle.

La pareja, que anunció su compromiso a finales de noviembre, contraerá matrimonio el 19 de mayo de 2018.

Como había sido informado anteriormente, la ceremonia se realizará en la Capilla St George en el Castillo Windsor.

