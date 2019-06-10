 10062019 - 14:38 Helicóptero se estrella contra un edificio en Manhattan
Internacional

Helicóptero se estrella contra un edificio en Manhattan

Por Prensa Radio Agricultura |
Crédito: Agricultura.cl

Un helicóptero se estrelló este lunes contra un rascacielos en el medio de Manhattan, con saldo de un herido, informaron los bomberos de Nueva York en su cuenta Twitter y la televisión local.

“Un helicóptero se estrelló contra un rascacielos” en el número 787 de la Séptima avenida, dijeron los bomberos, sin dar por ahora más detalles.

El canal de televisión NY1 informó de un solo herido y fuego y humo en la zona. El edificio fue evacuado.

© Agence France-Presse

Noticia en desarrollo…

 

