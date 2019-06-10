Helicóptero se estrella contra un edificio en Manhattan

Un helicóptero se estrelló este lunes contra un rascacielos en el medio de Manhattan, con saldo de un herido, informaron los bomberos de Nueva York en su cuenta Twitter y la televisión local.

“Un helicóptero se estrelló contra un rascacielos” en el número 787 de la Séptima avenida, dijeron los bomberos, sin dar por ahora más detalles.

El canal de televisión NY1 informó de un solo herido y fuego y humo en la zona. El edificio fue evacuado.

© Agence France-Presse

Noticia en desarrollo…

BREAKING: Video shows smoke rising from a Manhattan skyscraper after reports a helicopter has crashed into the building. #Manhattan #NewYork pic.twitter.com/vQrAeiTEwq — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) June 10, 2019

BREAKING: Picture of midtown Manhattan where @FDNY are responding to report of helicopter crash at 50th Street and 7th Ave; view from @FoxNews building on 6th Ave. pic.twitter.com/9RlzTF5ZHv — newsbell (@newsbell) June 10, 2019