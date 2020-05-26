Agricultura
Hoy
Internacional

Irlanda no tuvo muertos a causa del coronavirus por primera vez en tres meses

Por Claudio Dávila |
Imagen del post
Crédito: PAUL FAITH / AFP

Por primera vez en tres meses, la República de Irlanda confirmó que no hubo muertos a causa del coronavirus. Antes de este lunes, 1.606 personas han fallecido producto de la pandemia en la nación europea.

Así lo confirmó el ministro de Sanidad, Simon Harris, quien no sólo celebró la importante noticia sino que también llamó a la población a seguir con las normativas de aislamiento para así evitar más casos.

En paralelo, el jefe médico del HSE, Tony Holohan, pidió prudencia y a acatar las medidas de distanciamiento social entre la ciudadanía. “Creemos que, de momento, dos metros es un compromiso razonable teniendo en cuenta la situación actual, pero todo está bajo revisión y entiendo las dificultades que afrontan los negocios“, declaró.

Hasta este martes, Irlanda registra 24.698 casos confirmados.

