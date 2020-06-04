Esta es la verdad sobre la supuesta fotografía filtrada de Donald Trump donde aparece completamente desnudo

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @lewis__bush Time flies and it's scary to think it was three years ago already that @markduffyphoto and I staged It's Gonna be Great, an exhibition featuring the responses of visual artists to the election of Donald Trump. It was so soon after his election that there wasn't that much work out there, I think a lot of artists were still in shock, but we found a few brilliant pieces including photomontages by @kennardphillipps, @alisonjacksonartist's photographs of Trump lookalikes which we displayed in an improvised peepshow and @jessicaharbyart's participatory referendum on her citizenship. I imagine there's much more work out there now and I still have that huge American flag under my bed, maybe time for a rerun if he gets in again….