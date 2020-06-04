Esta es la verdad sobre la supuesta fotografía filtrada de Donald Trump donde aparece completamente desnudo
Durante estos últimos días, una supuesta fotografía del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se comenzó a viralizar a través de las redes sociales.
Las primeras informaciones indicaban que la fotografía había sido filtrada por el grupo internacional de hackers que opera bajo el nombre de Anonymous, y en ella aparece supuestamente el mandatario estadounidense completamente desnudo y bronceándose.
No obstante, esta imagen es falsa, puesto que el registro es parte del portafolio de la artista británica Alison Jackson, quien en 2016 disfrazó a un actor para realizar una serie de fotografías, donde se alude a Trump en acciones privadas.
Revisa acá la imagen en cuestión:
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @lewis__bush Time flies and it's scary to think it was three years ago already that @markduffyphoto and I staged It's Gonna be Great, an exhibition featuring the responses of visual artists to the election of Donald Trump. It was so soon after his election that there wasn't that much work out there, I think a lot of artists were still in shock, but we found a few brilliant pieces including photomontages by @kennardphillipps, @alisonjacksonartist's photographs of Trump lookalikes which we displayed in an improvised peepshow and @jessicaharbyart's participatory referendum on her citizenship. I imagine there's much more work out there now and I still have that huge American flag under my bed, maybe time for a rerun if he gets in again….