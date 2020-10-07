Dos mujeres ganaron el Premio Nobel de Química por “reescribir el código de la vida”

Durante este miércoles se conocieron a las ganadores del Premio Nobel de Química. Se trata de las científicas Emmanuelle Charpientier y Jennifer Doudna por “reescribir el código de la vida” y el “desarrollo de un método para la edición del genoma“, anunció la Academia Sueca de Ciencias en Estocolmo.

Ambas mujeres descubrieron una de las herramientas “más afiladas de la tecnología genética” como lo son las tijeras genéticas CRISPR-Cas9, según reveló la entidad. Gracias a esto, se puede cambiar el ADN de animales, plantas y microorganismos con una precisión “extremadamente alta” en las investigación científicas.

“Revolucionaron las ciencias de la vida molecular, han brindado nuevas oportunidades para el fitomejoramiento, están contribuyendo a terapias innovadoras contra el cáncer y pueden hacer realidad el sueño de curar enfermedades hereditarias”, sostuvo la academia sueca.

2020 Chemistry Laureates Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/BHwD9ktsRU — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

This year’s Chemistry Laureate Jennifer A. Doudna was born in 1964 in Washington, D.C, USA. She is a Professor at @UCBerkeley, USA and Investigator at @HHMINEWS.https://t.co/GMyJGnBMlThttps://t.co/CtXW7pRzop#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/FK2tMfunW1 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

Emmanuelle Charpentier, awarded this year’s Chemistry Prize, was born in 1968 in Juvisy-sur-Orge, France. She is Director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany.https://t.co/We8u3YEtXEhttps://t.co/RoRDbHAOHx#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/oM2oswF1Ca — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020