Internacional

Dos mujeres ganaron el Premio Nobel de Química por “reescribir el código de la vida”

Por Claudio Dávila |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Nobel Prize

Durante este miércoles se conocieron a las ganadores del Premio Nobel de Química. Se trata de las científicas Emmanuelle Charpientier y Jennifer Doudna por “reescribir el código de la vida” y el “desarrollo de un método para la edición del genoma“, anunció la Academia Sueca de Ciencias en Estocolmo.

Ambas mujeres descubrieron una de las herramientas “más afiladas de la tecnología genética” como lo son las tijeras genéticas CRISPR-Cas9, según reveló la entidad. Gracias a esto, se puede cambiar el ADN de animales, plantas y microorganismos con una precisión “extremadamente alta” en las investigación científicas.

“Revolucionaron las ciencias de la vida molecular, han brindado nuevas oportunidades para el fitomejoramiento, están contribuyendo a terapias innovadoras contra el cáncer y pueden hacer realidad el sueño de curar enfermedades hereditarias”, sostuvo la academia sueca.

 

