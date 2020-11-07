Prensa norteamericana declara ganador a Joe Biden

Medios como CNN, NBC, News York Times y TIME, entre otros, han declarado como ganador a Joe Biden sobre Donald Trump, lo que lo convertirá en el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos.

“Joe Biden será el presidente número 46 de los Estados Unidos, proyecta CNN, después de una victoria en Pensilvania ponga al demócrata nacido en Scranton sobre los 270 (votos),”, anunció el medio internacional.

Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/g5ahxZ3Zcu #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/4bVHYENaaT

“Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States, he will be 78 years old… the oldest president ever to take office”

BBC projects Joe Biden has secured enough electoral college votes to defeat Donald Trump#Election2020 https://t.co/kmfqNdAYOa pic.twitter.com/gCWb4Suiyu

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 7, 2020