Prensa norteamericana declara ganador a Joe Biden

Por Prensa Radio Agricultura |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Agricultura

Medios como CNN, NBC, News York Times y TIME, entre otros, han declarado como ganador a Joe Biden sobre Donald Trump, lo que lo convertirá en el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos.

“Joe Biden será el presidente número 46 de los Estados Unidos, proyecta CNN, después de una victoria en Pensilvania ponga al demócrata nacido en Scranton sobre los 270 (votos),”, anunció el medio internacional.

Noticia en desarrollo…

