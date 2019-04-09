 09042019 - 16:36 Dave Bautista anuncia su retiro de la WWE
Dave Bautista anuncia su retiro de la WWE

Por Felipe Parra |
Imagen del post
Crédito: wwwe

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el actor Dave Bautista, quien interpreta a Drax en el Universo de Marvel, escribió una pequeña carta de despedida, debido a que no volverá a participar en la lucha libre.

“Universo de la WWE, gracias por permitirme entretenerlos. Amo este negocio y ya sea porque me aplaudan o me abucheen, estoy agradecido de ser una pequeña parte de su vida. Me estoy retirando oficialmente del entretenimiento deportivo y estoy agradecido de cada segundo de mi fantástico viaje”, escribió el actor.

 

