Dave Bautista anuncia su retiro de la WWE
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el actor Dave Bautista, quien interpreta a Drax en el Universo de Marvel, escribió una pequeña carta de despedida, debido a que no volverá a participar en la lucha libre.
“Universo de la WWE, gracias por permitirme entretenerlos. Amo este negocio y ya sea porque me aplaudan o me abucheen, estoy agradecido de ser una pequeña parte de su vida. Me estoy retirando oficialmente del entretenimiento deportivo y estoy agradecido de cada segundo de mi fantástico viaje”, escribió el actor.
To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey ✌🏼#dreamchaser #wrestlemania35