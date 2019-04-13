Mujer tiene 7 hijos y luce escultural a sus 44 años: ¿Cómo lo hizo?

Jessica Kimber Enslow es furor en Instagram por su figura escultural a sus 44 años y su vida fitness, la que publica constantemente con sus batidos y sus ejercicios. Una instagramer deportiva como cualquier otra, pero con unas 7 grandes diferencias: sus hijos.

Su primera hija la tuvo en 1994 y aunque en esa época el tema físico no era una sus preocupaciones, con el paso de los años se dio cuenta de que era necesario un cambio de vida que la hiciera lucir y sentirse mejor.

Ella misma ha relatado cómo vivió su transformación: “Cuando tenía 20 años estaba muy emocionada de ser mamá, pero no sabía lo que vendría luego. Mis hijos fueron los puntos importantes en mi vida por muchos años”.

Agrega que “hubo muchos días y años en los que pensé que estaba en un infierno del que no escaparía”, pues “la baja autoestima y el medio me tuvieron encerrada. Me vi obligada a dejar mi carrera de enfermería y, pese a que no estaba bien, debía estar siempre disponible para los demás”.

Fue precisamente esta situación la que la impulsó a adoptar un cambio drástico en su vida. “Aprendí a creer en mí misma y encontré la confianza necesaria para cambiar. Al hacerlo, logré felicidad y paz”, dijo al Daily Mail.

Relata que empezó a ejercitarse en casa y luego necesitó un entrenador personal. Actualmente, ella junto a su marido asisten tres veces a la semana al gimnasio para poder alcanzar su estado físico actual. Incluso, en ocasiones entrena mientras todos duermen en su casa. Su mensaje final está lleno de optimismo y muestra cuál ha sido su actitud de vida: “¡Valórate! ¡Ámate! ¡Cuídate! Sólo así podrás ayudar a los demás”.

Estas son algunas de las mejores imágenes que comparte en Instagram: