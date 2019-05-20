Delineador blanco: la nueva tendencia que recomiendan los expertos en maquillaje
Según la revista Cosmopolitan, la última tendencia de Make Up que invita a salir de lo tradicional, es el delineador blanco.
El artista de maquillaje Geo Brian Hennings, asegura que “El delineador de ojos blanco no solo hace que tus ojos se vean más grandes, sino que también te hace lucir más despierto”
A continuación revisa fotografías para que te des cuenta del efecto.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
On Friday nights we wing it! 💁@hilovee uses our Line Art Matte Eyeliner in ‘White’ 😍 The fine felt tip helps create a precise line for that perfect wing! . . Pick yours up at select @cvspharmacy stores! 💖 . . . . . . #LAGirlCosmetics #LAGirl #LoveInspiringBeauty #WhiteEyeliner #Eyeliners #MatteEyeliners #PopOFColor #MakeupJunkie #BlueWaterline #AffordableMakeup #Cosmetics #CrueltyFree #InspoLooks #MakeupLooks
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Good Morning ☀️ This is your Monday morning reminder that you are Hermosa! Achieve the look with Hermosa Mineral Cosmetics. #imperialpurplemattelipstick #cccpallet #brushabrow #darkbrown #whiteeyeliner #mascara #goodmorning #blush #mineralmakeup #skincaremakeup #monday #mua #makeupartist #parabenfree #talcfreemakeup #haveagreatday
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My last Makeup project ⚡️💎 Ph: @giancarlo_azzerboni_photo Model: @_nannarella_ Mua: @fabiolasbeauty . . #makeupinspiration #makeuprevolution #fashionmakeup #makeupforever #mua #makeupartist #makeupart #makeupbyme #ilovemymakeup #ilovemywork #makeupaddicted #whiteyeliner #eyeliner #colourhairstyle #beautymakeup #fashion #glamour #love #beauty #shooting #mac #macosmeticsitalia #nyx #toofaced #katvondcosmetics #amazingpic #photoftheday #rome #fashionphotography #beautyphotography
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
new video on my channel ! ❤️ another easy cut crease tutorial ❤️ i also got to use my new @suvabeauty hydra liners 😍😍 link in bio ☺️ ! gold glitter from @shopmissa #cutcreasetutorial #eyeshadowtutorial #suvabeauty #hydraliners #coloreyeshadow #coloreyeliner #whiteyeliner #boldwing #cutcreaseforhoodedeyes #cutcreaseforbeginners #goldglitter #shopmissa #aoaglitter #5dollarglitter #jamescharlespalette #morphexjamescharles #morphe #morphebabe