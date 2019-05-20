 20052019 - 16:12 Delineador blanco: la nueva tendencia que recomiendan los expertos en maquillaje
Tendencias

Delineador blanco: la nueva tendencia que recomiendan los expertos en maquillaje

Por Felipe Parra |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Captura

Según la revista Cosmopolitan, la última tendencia de Make Up que invita a salir de lo tradicional, es el delineador blanco.

El artista de maquillaje Geo Brian Hennings, asegura que “El delineador de ojos blanco no solo hace que tus ojos se vean más grandes, sino que también te hace lucir más despierto”

A continuación revisa fotografías para que te des cuenta del efecto.

 

 

 

