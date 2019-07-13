Como dos grandes amigas, las duquesas disfrutaron de partido de Serena Williams
Este sábado, la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, acompañó a la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, patrocinadora del All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), al torneo en el que participaron las tenistas Serena Williams y Simona Halepon Center Court.
En la publicación oficial de los duques de Sussex, se felicitó a todos los que participaron y ayudaron a hacer de este evento deportivo tan icónico.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Today, The Duchess of Sussex accompanied The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) to the women’s @Wimbledon 🎾final. Their Royal Highnesses watched Serena Williams 🇺🇸vs. Simona Halep 🇷🇴on Centre Court – sitting in the Royal Box alongside The Duke of Kent – President of the AELTC, former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade. Congratulations to everyone who participated and helped make this such an iconic sporting event. Photo credit: PA / Mike Hewitt – Getty Images #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019