 24072019 - 07:33
Como dos grandes amigas, las duquesas disfrutaron de partido de Serena Williams

Por Karina Albornoz |
Crédito: Instagram

Este sábado, la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, acompañó a la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, patrocinadora del All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), al torneo en el que participaron las tenistas Serena Williams y Simona Halepon Center Court.

En la publicación oficial de los duques de Sussex, se felicitó a todos los que participaron y ayudaron a hacer de este evento deportivo tan icónico.

