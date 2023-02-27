Comparte

Un emotivo momento se vivió este lunes protagonizado por la reconocida actriz estadounidense Courteney Cox.

La intérprete de "Monica Geller" en la serie "Friends" recibió su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama y lo hizo acompañada por otras destacadas actrices.

Según se pudo ver en una serie de fotografías y videos difundidos en redes sociales, Cox recibió este reconocimiento en compañía de Jennifer Aniston y Lisa Kudrow, con quienes compartió en el set de la popular serie.

También estuvo presente la actriz Laura Dern, quien posó para las cámaras junto a Courteney, Aniston y Kudrow.

Los registros del momento fueron publicados por la revista Variety a través de sus respectivas redes sociales.

Laura Dern recalls visiting Courteney Cox on the set of "Friends" in her speech at Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/cPSv4FTcfc pic.twitter.com/FwMFI7mAmI — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2023

Courteney Cox poses for photos with Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow at her newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/cPSv4FTcfc pic.twitter.com/SUeZG5b6To — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2023

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney." Jennifer Aniston get emotional as she and Lisa Kudrow honor Courteney Cox at their "Friends" co-star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/cPSv4FTcfc pic.twitter.com/2t4QwX5xIZ — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2023