Un emotivo momento se vivió este lunes protagonizado por la reconocida actriz estadounidense Courteney Cox.

La intérprete de "Monica Geller" en la serie "Friends" recibió su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama y lo hizo acompañada por otras destacadas actrices.

Según se pudo ver en una serie de fotografías y videos difundidos en redes sociales, Cox recibió este reconocimiento en compañía de Jennifer Aniston y Lisa Kudrow, con quienes compartió en el set de la popular serie.

También estuvo presente la actriz Laura Dern, quien posó para las cámaras junto a Courteney, Aniston y Kudrow.

Los registros del momento fueron publicados por la revista Variety a través de sus respectivas redes sociales.

