El actor chileno, Pedro Pascal, recibió este miércoles tres nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023, luego que la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos diera a conocer a los candidatos para la edición 75°.

Pascal fue nominado a Mejor actor en una serie de drama por su rol protagónico en «The Las of US»; Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia, por «Saturday Night Live»; y como Mejor narrador debido a la serie documental «Patagonia: Life on the edge of the world».

La entrega de los premios se realizará el 18 de septiembre en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Cabe señalar que las nominaciones fueron presentadas por la actriz Yvette Nicole Brown y el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma.

75th Emmy Nominations

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 12! Tune in LIVE at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET here or on https://t.co/WpdTUXaUgK. https://t.co/K9FH3snuNV