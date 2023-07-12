El actor chileno, Pedro Pascal, recibió este miércoles tres nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023, luego que la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos diera a conocer a los candidatos para la edición 75°.
Pascal fue nominado a Mejor actor en una serie de drama por su rol protagónico en «The Las of US»; Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia, por «Saturday Night Live»; y como Mejor narrador debido a la serie documental «Patagonia: Life on the edge of the world».
La entrega de los premios se realizará el 18 de septiembre en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Cabe señalar que las nominaciones fueron presentadas por la actriz Yvette Nicole Brown y el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma.
75th Emmy Nominations
Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 12! Tune in LIVE at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET here or on https://t.co/WpdTUXaUgK. https://t.co/K9FH3snuNV
Revisa la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2023
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Mejor serie limitada, película o antología
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor actor invitado en una comedia
- Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
- Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Buidling)
- Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
- Oliver Platt (The Bear)
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia
- Beck Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
- Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
- Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
- Judith Light (Poker Face)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor reality
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)