Carlos Villanueva cambió de club en Arabia Saudita y será compañero de otro chileno

Se terminó el ciclo de Carlos Villanueva en Al Ittihad de Arabia Saudita. Luego de tres temporadas y media, en las cuales disputó 91 partidos, anotó 13 goles, ganó dos títulos y se convirtió en ídolo, el “Piña” cambió de club y fue oficializado en Al Fayha.

Precisamente, en su nuevo club, será compañero del delantero Ronnie Fernández, quien estuvo en la órbita de Universidad Católica hace algunas semanas.

A través de las redes sociales, Villanueva se despidió de su -ahora- ex club y de los fanáticos con emotivas palabras.

Thank you so much!!! U r an amazing Club!! I gonna be wishing you the best forever. I’m very proud to be in a small part of your huge history. Good luck tigers https://t.co/xwCVDNzFGO

I gonna miss you a lot!!! I really enjoyed this 3 and a half season with you, thank you so much for your great support. I’m taking with me amazing memories, I will never forget this beautiful stage of my life, I will have you in my heart forever. Thank you tigers!! 🖤💛🐅 pic.twitter.com/PkbzhSYPCV

— Carlos Villanueva (@VillanuevaRoll) January 15, 2020