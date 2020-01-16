 16012020 - 12:23
Agricultura
Hoy
16 de enero 2020
Deportes

Carlos Villanueva cambió de club en Arabia Saudita y será compañero de otro chileno

Por Claudio Dávila | | 16 de enero 2020

Se terminó el ciclo de Carlos Villanueva en Al Ittihad de Arabia Saudita. Luego de tres temporadas y media, en las cuales disputó 91 partidos, anotó 13 goles, ganó dos títulos y se convirtió en ídolo, el “Piña” cambió de club y fue oficializado en Al Fayha.

Precisamente, en su nuevo club, será compañero del delantero Ronnie Fernández, quien estuvo en la órbita de Universidad Católica hace algunas semanas.

A través de las redes sociales, Villanueva se despidió de su -ahora- ex club y de los fanáticos con emotivas palabras.

