Premios Óscar: Por primera vez una película en español es nominada a Mejor Película

La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados para la 91 edición de los premios Óscar, que se celebrarán en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, el 24 de febrero.

Entre las películas destacadas se encuentran “Roma” del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón con 10 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Película Extranjera. Esta es el primer filme rodado en español que compite en la categoría más importante.

“La favorita”, dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos, obtuvo la misma cantidad de nominaciones que “Roma”, seguida por ‘Ha nacido una estrella’ (8), ‘Black Panther’ (7), ‘El vicio del poder’ (7), ‘Infiltrado en el KKKlan’ (6) y ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (5).

A continuación todas las categorías y sus competidores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

Green Book

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

El vicio del poder

La Favorita

Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Amy Adams, El vicio del poder

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, El blues de Beale Street

Emma Stone, La Favorita

Rachel Weisz, La Favorita

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Podrás perdonarme algún día?

El blues de Beale Street

Ha nacido una estrella

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

La favorita

El vicio del poder

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA

Cafanaúm

Cold War

Obra sin autor

Roma

Un asunto de familia

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War

La favorita

Obra sin autor

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

La favorita

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

La favorita

El vicio del poder

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

El blues de Beale Street

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight , RBG

Shallow , Ha nacido una estrella

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends