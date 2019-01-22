Premios Óscar: Por primera vez una película en español es nominada a Mejor Película
La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados para la 91 edición de los premios Óscar, que se celebrarán en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, el 24 de febrero.
Entre las películas destacadas se encuentran “Roma” del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón con 10 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Película Extranjera. Esta es el primer filme rodado en español que compite en la categoría más importante.
“La favorita”, dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos, obtuvo la misma cantidad de nominaciones que “Roma”, seguida por ‘Ha nacido una estrella’ (8), ‘Black Panther’ (7), ‘El vicio del poder’ (7), ‘Infiltrado en el KKKlan’ (6) y ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (5).
A continuación todas las categorías y sus competidores:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
Green Book
Roma
El vicio del poder
La Favorita
Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Amy Adams, El vicio del poder
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, El blues de Beale Street
Emma Stone, La Favorita
Rachel Weisz, La Favorita
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Podrás perdonarme algún día?
El blues de Beale Street
Ha nacido una estrella
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
La favorita
El vicio del poder
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA
Cafanaúm
Cold War
Obra sin autor
Roma
Un asunto de familia
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
La favorita
Obra sin autor
Roma
Ha nacido una estrella
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
La favorita
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEJOR MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
La favorita
El vicio del poder
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Ha nacido una estrella
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
El blues de Beale Street
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
MEJOR CANCIÓN
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight , RBG
Shallow , Ha nacido una estrella
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends