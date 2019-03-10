 10032019 - 18:31 "Recen por mí": El mensaje con que Justin Bieber sorprendió a sus fans
Agricultura
Hoy
Denos su opinión Área Comercial Programas
Frecuencias de Agricultura en regiones
Copiapó 101.3 FM
La Serena 100.3 FM
Valparaíso 92.5 FM
Valle del Aconcagua 102.3 FM
Santiago 92.1 FM
San Fernando 99.1 FM
Talca 94.5 FM
Los Ángeles 100.5 FM
Concepción 88.1 FM
Temuco 103.9 FM
Osorno 91.1 FM
Puerto Montt 96.9 FM
Coyhaique 104.1 FM
Punta Arenas 98.7 FM
Señal en vivo Radio Agricultura Opinión de Verdad radio agricultura
Entretención

"Recen por mí": El mensaje con que Justin Bieber sorprendió a sus fans

Por Josefa Garrido |
Imagen del post
Crédito: AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK

El artista aseguró que “he estado luchando mucho”.

En su más reciente publicación en Instagram, Justin Bieber realizó una particular petición a sus fans.

En una imagen en blanco y negro, en medio de Kanye West y Scooter Braun, el cantante le solicitó a sus fanáticos que recen por él. “He estado luchando mucho. Sintiéndome desconectado y raro. Siempre me recupero, así que no estoy preocupado”, escribió.

“Sólo quería acercarme y pedirles que recen por mí. Dios es fiel y sus oraciones realmente funcionan, gracias…la temporada más humana en la que he estado enfrentando mis cosas”, añadió.

Otras noticias en Entretención

Entretención

Lisandra Silva fue víctima de un violento robo

Entretención

Así fue la última declaración de amor de Cangri a su polola

Entretención

"Recen por mí": El mensaje con que Justin Bieber sorprendió a sus fans

Área comercial Acerca de agricultura Directorio
92.1FM Avenida Providencia 1208.
Piso 6. Providencia.
Fono: 02-23923000
Descargar App
Potenciado por