"Recen por mí": El mensaje con que Justin Bieber sorprendió a sus fans
El artista aseguró que “he estado luchando mucho”.
En su más reciente publicación en Instagram, Justin Bieber realizó una particular petición a sus fans.
En una imagen en blanco y negro, en medio de Kanye West y Scooter Braun, el cantante le solicitó a sus fanáticos que recen por él. “He estado luchando mucho. Sintiéndome desconectado y raro. Siempre me recupero, así que no estoy preocupado”, escribió.
“Sólo quería acercarme y pedirles que recen por mí. Dios es fiel y sus oraciones realmente funcionan, gracias…la temporada más humana en la que he estado enfrentando mis cosas”, añadió.
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..