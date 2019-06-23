"La Roca" causó furor en Instagram con tierna fotografía junto a su pequeña hija
El actor de “Rápidos y Furiosos” Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como “La Roca”, ha dado que hablar en las redes sociales por compartir hermosas fotografías junto a su familia, en particular junto a su hija Jasmine.
El ex campeón de la WWE , además de ser un destacado profesional, es un dedicado padre de familia, lo que lo ha llevado a obtener una gran cantidad de seguidores en Instagram: más de 147 millones.
En esta ocasión, “la Roca”compartió una bella imagen con Jasmine, con una hilarante historia.
El registro tiene hasta ahora más de un millón de “me gusta” y cerca de 7 mil comentarios.
Revisa la imagen a continuación:
View this post on Instagram
I know how this dance goes with my lil’ Jazzy who clings to me like a spider monkey 24/7 🐒 Daddy, I’m thirsty, can I have some of your water? Of course you can baby. I pour it, she takes the water, looks at me and slowly dumps it on the towel. I look angry. She smiles. I smile. She laughs hard. I laugh harder. She laughs even harder. Repeat until there’s no more water. Then she runs off and I’m left with an empty water bottle. One of the many reasons I cherish 😂🙏🏾🖤 my off days.
Acá más fotos:
View this post on Instagram
My lil’ queens, Tia & Jazzy made my birthday. Good reminder for me of what’s really important in life and why I work the way I do. Only thing missing was my other daughter Simone, but two outta three of a good thing ain’t ever bad so I’ll take it. These two baked me an apple cake with sprinkles and three candles for the amount of hours I’m going to sleep in 2019. #gratefulSOB #RaiseMyGirlsStrong 💪🏾🌺 #DaddysGottaGoToWork
View this post on Instagram
If you look right there, you’ll find what the Easter Daddy, I mean Bunny left you. 100 eggs for Jazzy & her cousins for their hunt – all filled with tiny toys. No candy when you come to the Rock’s house – last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down 👼🏼👉🏾👹 We had such a fun Easter with our ohana and hope you guys did too. Lets get back to work.