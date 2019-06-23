"La Roca" causó furor en Instagram con tierna fotografía junto a su pequeña hija

View this post on Instagram

I know how this dance goes with my lil’ Jazzy who clings to me like a spider monkey 24/7 🐒 Daddy, I’m thirsty, can I have some of your water? Of course you can baby. I pour it, she takes the water, looks at me and slowly dumps it on the towel. I look angry. She smiles. I smile. She laughs hard. I laugh harder. She laughs even harder. Repeat until there’s no more water. Then she runs off and I’m left with an empty water bottle. One of the many reasons I cherish 😂🙏🏾🖤 my off days.