 23062019 - 18:55 "La Roca" causó furor en Instagram con tierna fotografía junto a su pequeña hija
Entretención

"La Roca" causó furor en Instagram con tierna fotografía junto a su pequeña hija

Por Gloria Tapia |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Instagram Dwayne Johnson

El actor de “Rápidos y Furiosos” Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como “La Roca”, ha dado que hablar en las redes sociales por compartir hermosas fotografías junto a su familia, en particular junto a su hija Jasmine.

El ex campeón de la WWE , además de ser un destacado profesional, es un dedicado padre de familia, lo que lo ha llevado a obtener una gran cantidad de seguidores en Instagram: más de 147 millones.

En esta ocasión, “la Roca”compartió una bella imagen con Jasmine, con una hilarante historia.

El registro tiene hasta ahora más de un millón de “me gusta” y cerca de 7 mil comentarios.

Revisa la imagen a continuación:

Acá más fotos:

"La Roca" causó furor en Instagram con tierna fotografía junto a su pequeña hija

