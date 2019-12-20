La producción de los reconocidos Premios Óscar 2020 entregó un adelanto de algunas de las categorías que estarán en disputa en la próxima edición.

Cabe mencionar que será el 13 de enero cuando la producción entregue el listado completo de las cintas nominadas a estos premios.

La película que más ha llamado la atención en las redes sociales, es la protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix “Joker“, que causó furor en Chile.

Asimismo, están nominadas películas como “Avengers: Endgame”, “Jojo Rabbit”, y “Frozen 2”, cintas que competirán por la preciada estatuilla.

Cabe mencionar que la ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el día 9 de febrero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles.

A continuación el listado de los nominados:

Mejor documental:

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“Biggest Little Farm”

“ Cave”

“ Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”

Mejor documental corto:

“After Maria”

“Fire in Paradise”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“The Nightcrawlers”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Mejor maquillaje:

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Downton Abbey”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Mejor banda sonora:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bombshell”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

“Pain and Glory”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Us”

Mejor canción original:

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”

“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”

“Spirit” from “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”

Mejor cortometraje animado:

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

“Hors Piste”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Sorrow”

“Sister”

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

Mejor película de animación:

“Brotherhood”

“The Christmas Gift”

“Little Hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Refugee”

“Saria”“A Sister”

“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

Mejores efectos visuales:

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”