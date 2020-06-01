Madre se cruzó desnuda en clase online de su hija: se convirtió en viral

I have contemplated sharing this as it is the most embarrassing thing that has EVER happened to me. But, I think we could all use this laugh. Today I became a cautionary tale. Woke up, got everyone logged on to school, hammered out some work and then was going to hop in the shower before I needed to run out of the house. I was winning the day! I should have known it was too good to be true. Hopped in the shower. Jumped out. Threw my hair up in a towel. Leisurely sauntered across the room to grab my clothes. THEN. IT. HAPPENED. I heard a small voice say “hang on one second” and then another one say “I think we need to hang up, we are going to get in trouble”. Ummmm, where in the heck are these voices coming from? I’ll tell you where they were coming from. The perfectly angled computer sitting atop a pillow on my bed. While I was showering, the youngest one set up her Zoom meeting on my bed. Her computer was on my pillow, camera facing the middle of the room, she was on her stomach tucked under the covers. Did I just walk neked into a zoom call? I DID! I am the person that watches the News or scrolls through FB at night and declares that all Zoom videos are staged. There is no way a news anchors mistress walked into the screen. Well, I was wrong. It’s totally possible. But, what do you do then? Send apology notes? Insist it wasn’t you? Immediately withdraw your children? Move to Canada? Own it? This wasn’t in the parenting handbook. Virtual schooling is hard. Balancing everything is hard. Not being able to exist in your own house without knowing where a zoom call might pop up is HARD. May my humiliation make you giggle tonight. I hate pictures, I hate videos, there is little proof of my existence beyond live interactions. But, for some reason I picked up my phone to document my embarrassment. *edit* it has been confirmed that no child saw anything. Thank goodness! WEAR YOUR CLOTHES! END VIRTUAL SCHOOL!

Publicado por Ashley Smith en Martes, 5 de mayo de 2020