¿Quién es Jari Jones? La actriz trans que protagoniza la nueva campaña de Calvin Klein
El día de ayer el nombre de Jaris Jones se tomó las redes sociales, luego de que protagonizara la nueva campaña de Calvin Klein, quien desafía los parámetros de lo establecido.
Jari es afrodescendiente, actriz, transexual, lesbiana, plus size y partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter.
La campaña, titulada bajo el nombre de “Proud in my Calvins“, busca promover la diversidad para que cada persona pueda vivir cómo lo sienta.
Jari, por su parte, expresó a través de las redes sociales: “Ha sido un gran honor y un placer sentarme en mi ser más auténtico e imágenes actuales de un cuerpo que ha sido demonizado, hostigado, hecho sentir feo e indigno e incluso asesinado. . . Presento esta imagen, yo misma y todo lo que mi cuerpo representa para mi comunidad y mi familia elegida, con la esperanza de que se vean más claramente que nunca y se den cuenta de que son dignos de celebración, de compasión, de amor y gratitud”.
Aquí puedes ver la publicación:
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you "Never" !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don't see yourself. . . I've been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!!