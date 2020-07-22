A 22 años del estreno: Protagonistas de “Juegos de Gemelas” se reunieron virtualmente para festejar un nuevo aniversario
“Juego de Gemelas” es una de las películas más famosas de Disney. Después de 22 años del estreno, sus protagonistas se congregaron virtualmente para festejar un nuevo aniversario del film.
En contacto a través de una videollamada Lindsay Logan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter y Simon Kunz, se reunieron para charlar sobre la película y de esta forma recaudar fondos para la organización World Central Kitchen.
La idea se gestó cuando la periodista Katie Couric dialogaba con Nancy Meyers, directora de la película, mientras Lohan reaccionaba en vivo a la transmisión.
Es importante recalcar que Natasha Richardson, quien protagonizó a la madre de Hallie y Annie Parker en el film, murió en 2009 producto de un golpe en la cabeza tras un accidente de esquí que sufrió en la estación de Mont Tremblant.
