A 22 años del estreno: Protagonistas de “Juegos de Gemelas” se reunieron virtualmente para festejar un nuevo aniversario

Por Nicolas Munoz |
Imagen del post
Crédito: Juegos De Gemelas

“Juego de Gemelas” es una de las películas más famosas de Disney. Después de 22 años del estreno, sus protagonistas se congregaron virtualmente para festejar un nuevo aniversario del film.

En contacto a través de una videollamada Lindsay LoganDennis Quaid, Elaine HendrixLisa Ann Walter y Simon Kunz, se reunieron para charlar sobre la película y de esta forma recaudar fondos para la organización  World Central Kitchen.

La idea se gestó cuando la periodista Katie Couric dialogaba con Nancy Meyers, directora de la película, mientras Lohan reaccionaba en vivo a la transmisión.

Es importante recalcar que Natasha Richardson, quien protagonizó a la madre de Hallie y Annie Parker en el film, murió en 2009 producto de un golpe en la cabeza tras un accidente de esquí que sufrió en la estación de Mont Tremblant. 

View this post on Instagram

After chatting with @nmeyers during an IG Live – we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998 — and guess what, we actually did it!!!@lindsaylohan, @dennisquaid, @lisaannwalter, @simonkunz1 , and @elaine4animals join writer-director @nmeyers and writer-producer #CharlesShyer to share their memories from filming, reenact their favorite scenes and discuss the film’s lasting impact. PS: With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the globe, we all decided to use this reunion as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for @wckitchen – @chefjoseandres organization that is helping feed those in need all across the world. You can donate $10 by 📲 texting PARENT to 80100 or by going to wck.org/parenttrap (link 🔗 in my bio!)❤️ #parenttrapreunion #weactuallydidit

A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on

