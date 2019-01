¿En el hospital? La preocupante publicación de Becky G y confesión de difícil momento

View this post on Instagram

#PowerofPrayer post. Today my Lito Angel is going into heart surgery. It’s sudden but it’s our only hope… I know a lot of my fans from day one know my Lito and have even had the pleasure of meeting this charismatic and sweet soul. I ask that if just for a moment this morning, you not only give thanks for seeing the light of a new day but also find it in your heart to send a little prayer/the most positive vibrations to him and the awesome medical team that are doing everything they can. Whatever you believe in, all positive thoughts are greatly appreciated. I have faith. • Solamente pido que esta mañana cuando estén dando gracias a dios por un nuevo día que oren por mi abuelito Ángel. Gracias. 💋🙏🏽❤️