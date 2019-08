Ex integrante de "Resistiré" Keyla Caputo sorprendió tras posar completamente desnuda

View this post on Instagram

♉️ An embodiment of the goddess in her corporeal form, the feminine Taurus is the zodiac’s ultimate Earth Mama. Ruled by Venus, the Empress of Love (whose motto is “All acts of love and pleasure are my rituals”), the Taurus woman lives completely by that truth. By @henryjimenz girls @alinadobner @keyycaputo @carlotaensenat #acapulco