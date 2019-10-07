 07102019 - 12:31 "Viva el amor": Lucila Vit sorprende en redes sociales dedicándole romántica canción a Lucas Passerini
Denos su opinión
Entretención

"Viva el amor": Lucila Vit sorprende en redes sociales dedicándole romántica canción a Lucas Passerini

Por Gloria Tapia |
Imagen del post
Crédito: @LUCILAVIT

Hace algunas semanas la pareja conformada por la conductora de Fox Sports Lucila Vit y el futbolista de Palestino Lucas Passerini confirmaron su relación amorosa.

Tras esto, ambos se han intercambiado románticos mensajes por medio de redes sociales, específicamente a través de Instagram.

Es precisamente en esta red social donde la argentina publicó una romántica postal junto al futbolista, y junto a ella escribió la letra de una canción interpretada por Ed Sheeran, titulada “Perfect“.

El registro cuenta hasta el momento con más de 19 mil “me gusta” en Instagram y múltiples felicitaciones de parte de sus seguidores: “Viva el amor💖💖💖💖💖”, “Te felicito.con razón te va bien en el futbol”, “Me encantan son preciosos😻😭”, “Se ven hermosos! ❤️❤️“, fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió.

Revisa la publicación acá:

