"Viva el amor": Lucila Vit sorprende en redes sociales dedicándole romántica canción a Lucas Passerini
Hace algunas semanas la pareja conformada por la conductora de Fox Sports Lucila Vit y el futbolista de Palestino Lucas Passerini confirmaron su relación amorosa.
Tras esto, ambos se han intercambiado románticos mensajes por medio de redes sociales, específicamente a través de Instagram.
Es precisamente en esta red social donde la argentina publicó una romántica postal junto al futbolista, y junto a ella escribió la letra de una canción interpretada por Ed Sheeran, titulada “Perfect“.
El registro cuenta hasta el momento con más de 19 mil “me gusta” en Instagram y múltiples felicitaciones de parte de sus seguidores: “Viva el amor💖💖💖💖💖”, “Te felicito.con razón te va bien en el futbol”, “Me encantan son preciosos😻😭”, “Se ven hermosos! ❤️❤️“, fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió.
Revisa la publicación acá:
I found a love for me, darling just dive right in and follow my lead. Well I found a man beautiful and sweet I never knew you were the someone waiting for me… ✨ I found a man stronger than anyone I know, he shares my dreams I hope that someday we'll share our home, I found love to carry more than just my secrets to carry love, to carry children of our own… Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song when you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath but you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight @passerinilucas_ ❤️