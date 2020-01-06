Estos son todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2020: “1917” fue la sorpresa de la noche
Durante la jornada de anoche la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood realizó la 77ª entrega de los premios Globo de Oro a lo mejor del cine y la televición.
Quien condujo el evento fue el británico Ricky Gervais, quien desde el Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles entregó la lista de ganadores completa.
Una de las sorpresas de la noche fue “1917“, producción que se consagró como la Mejor Película de Drama. Por otro lado Quentin Tarantino se llevó el premio al mejor guión por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, mientras que Joaquin Phoenix se llevó la estuatilla a mejor actor de drama por su papel en “Joker”.
Aquí puedes ver la lista completa:
Mejor película – drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917 – GANADORA
Joker
The Two Popes
Mejor película – comedia y/o musical
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – GANADORA
Rocketman
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – GANADOR
Todd Phillips, Joker
Mejor actor de drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria
Adam Driver, A Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – GANADOR
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor actriz de drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, A Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – GANADORA
Mejor actor de comedia y/o musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – GANADOR
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Mejor actriz de comedia y/o musical
Awkwafina, The Farewell – GANADORA
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – GANADOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, A Marriage Story – GANADORA
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor película de animación
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link – GANADORA
Toy Story 4
Mejor película extranjera
The Farewell (Canadá)
Pain and Glory (España)
Parasite (Corea de Sur) – GANADORA
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Francia)
Les Misérables (Francia)
Mejor guión
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Mejor banda sonora
1917, Thomas Newman
Joker, Guasón, Hildur Guonadottir – GANADORA
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Little Woman, Alexandre Desplat
Motherless Brooklyn, Daniel Pemberton
Mejor canción original
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”- Rocketman – Elton John, Bernie Taupin – GANADORA
“Spirit”- The Lion King – Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
“Stand Up”, Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
“Beautiful Ghosts” -Cats – Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie – drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – GANADORA
Mejor serie – Comedia y/o musical
Barry
Fleabag – GANADORA
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Catch-22
Chernobyl – GANADOR
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Mejor actor de televisión – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession – GANADOR
Kit Harington, “Juego de Tronos”
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Mejor actriz de televisión – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – GANADORA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de televisión – Comedia y/o musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Method Kominsky
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef, Rami – GANADOR
Mejor actriz de televisión – Comedia y/o musical
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADORA
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Mejor actor de miniserie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – GANADOR
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actriz de miniserie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – GANADORA
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – GANADORA
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act – GANADORA
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Premio Carol Burnett a la trayectoria
Ellen DeGeneres – GANADORA
Premio honorífico a la trayectoria
Tom Hanks – GANADOR