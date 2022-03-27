Oscar 2022 se transmite hoy: Los nominados, a qué hora y dónde ver la ceremonia de los premios de la Academia

La 94° entrega de los Premios Oscar, en donde la academia elige a las películas, actores y actrices que destacaron en la pantalla grande durante 2021, se realizará hoy domingo 27 de marzo.

El evento se celebrará en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en la ciudad de Los Ángeles y estará conducido por las actrices Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer y Regina Hall, quieres recibirán a los grandes exponentes del cine.

En Chile, la ceremonia de premiación será transmitida en español por el canal TNT. En TNT Series estará disponible en idioma original, con los comentarios de Ileana Rodríguez y Rafa Sarmiento.

Pero también se podrán ver por CNN Chile, donde la conducción estará a cargo de Mónica Rincón y Viviana Encina.

TNT iniciará su cobertura a las 19:30 horas con el pre-show, pero el horario oficial de los Premios Oscar 2022 este domingo es desde las 21 horas.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película

-Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem y Penélope Cruz hacen historia con sus nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

-Belfast

-Dune

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado

-Coda

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

-Belfast

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada

-Encanto

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

-”Be Alive”, de King Richard

-”Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto

-”Down to Joy”, de Belfast

-”No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die

-”Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje

-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor fotografía

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Mejor documental corto

-Audible

-Lead Me Home

-The Queen of Basketball

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor montaje

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor película internacional

-Drive My Car

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-House of Gucci

Mejor diseño de producción

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

-Dune

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home