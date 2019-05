Wanderers igualó ante La Serena y podría perder el liderato si gana Cobreloa

Camilo Contreras/Photosport Football, Deportes La Serena vs Santiago Wanderers 12th date, Second division Championship 2019 Santiago Wanderers player Matias Marin, right, against Diego Opazo of La Serena during the second divison match held at the La Portada stadium in La Serena, Chile. 11/05/2019 Camilo Contreras/Photosport