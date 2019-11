Charles Aranguiz y Leverkusen dieron el golpe y vencieron al Atlético en Champions

15/04/2017 Firosport/Photosport******** Football, Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2017 Bayer Leverkusen`s player Charles Aranguiz, left, battles for the ball against Bayern Munich`s defense during the first football match held at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, Germany. 15/04/2017 Firosport/Photosport