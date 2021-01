Familia de Emiliano Sala quiere saber “toda la verdad” a dos años del accidente

A player trains in front of the portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala prior to the L1 football match between FC Nantes and Nimes (ON) at the Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, western France, on February 10, 2019. - FC Nantes football club announced on February 8, 2019 that it will freeze the #9 jersey as a tribute to Cardiff City and former Nantes footballer Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash in the English Channel on January 21, 2019. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)