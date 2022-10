Erling Haaland has now scored more Champions League goals (28) than:



🇺🇾 Luis Suarez

🇧🇷 Rivaldo

🇸🇳 Sadio Mane

🇵🇹 Luis Figo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Steven Gerrard

