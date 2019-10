FOTO | Victoria’s Secret presenta a su primera modelo plus size

View this post on Instagram

Had some frank body talks. Getting real about how I never acknowledged my body when I was younger because I never wanted people to really look at mine and realize I was fat. I thought if I didn’t acknowledge it, no one would notice. Then when I started “plus size” modeling, I had so many mixed feelings because now everyone knew I was the very thing I had been trying to hide. The most beautiful thing happened after I had been modeling for a while and started seeing models who were above size 14s that were unbelievably gorgeous. The programming in my mind started rewiring and I realized I too could be gorgeous, at any size. Editing the people you follow and surround yourself with does wonders.