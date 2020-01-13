 13012020 - 11:52
Agricultura
Hoy
Premios Óscar 2020: revisa la lista completa de nominados

Crédito: Infobae

Este lunes se conoció la lista de nominados y nominadas a los Premios Óscar (Academy Awards) 2020. Películas como “Érase una vez… en Hollywood”, “Guasón”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, “El Irlandés” y “Parásitos” lideran las categorías más importantes de la premiación, tales como “Mejor Película”, “Mejor actor”, “Mejor guión original” y “Mejor director”, por mencionar algunos.

La ceremonia se realizará el 9 de febrero y esta es la lista completa:

